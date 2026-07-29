Pay for Voice Acting classes

Tldr I signed up for Voice Acting classes in March 2026 . But I need a little istance in paying for them from time to time. Any Amount would be appreciated .





I have been dealing with a lot lately, my jobs through the week, my mom running me ragged everyday and no Time to relax. Sorry if this is a lot to process and hope you understand my situation. My YouTube, TikTok and Instagram posts are the few things that keep me sane.