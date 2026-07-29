“Paws, Hope & Second Chances

Every day, innocent dogs suffer in silence—abandoned, abused, neglected, or forgotten. They have no voice to ask for help and no way to escape their pain. That is where Vanderpump Dogs steps in.

Vanderpump Dogs is dedicated to rescuing dogs from heartbreaking situations and giving them what every animal deserves: safety, medical care, love, and a real second chance at life. From emergency rescues and critical medical treatment to rehabilitation and adoption, every step of this mission is driven by compassion.

But rescue doesn’t come without cost.

Medical bills, food, shelter, transport, and ongoing care add up quickly. Some of these dogs arrive injured, traumatized, or fighting for their lives. Without immediate financial support, many rescues simply wouldn’t be possible.

This fundraiser exists to ensure that no dog is turned away due to lack of funds.

Your donation—no matter the amount—directly supports life-saving rescues, urgent veterinary care, and the daily needs of dogs who depend entirely on kindness from people like you. When you give, you are not just donating money—you are giving hope, healing, and a future to dogs who thought they had none.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as powerful. Together, we can be the voice for those who cannot speak and the help for those who cannot ask.

Thank you for standing with Vanderpump Dogs and for believing that every life is worth saving.