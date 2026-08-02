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Paws for Healing: Saving Lives, Healing Hearts

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRico Jackson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rico Jackson

Paws for Healing: Saving Lives, Healing Hearts

Paws for Healing is dedicated to rescuing abandoned, abused, and neglected cats and dogs from our surrounding communities and placing them into loving forever homes. We prioritize matching rescued animals with military veterans and individuals experiencing emotional trauma, recognizing the life-changing bond between people and companion animals.


Goals


Year One


  1. Rescue 100 cats and dogs.
  2. Place at least 75 animals into permanent homes.
  3. Partner with veteran organizations, mental health providers, and local shelters.
  4. Raise $250,000 to support rescue operations, veterinary care, foster programs, and adoption services.


Funding Strategy


Individual Donations


  1. Launch monthly giving program (“Healing Hearts Club”).
  2. Accept one-time donations through the organization’s website.
  3. Encourage memorial and tribute donations.
  4. Offer recurring donor recognition.


Corporate Sponsorships


Seek partnerships with:


  1. Pet supply companies
  2. Veterinary clinics
  3. Local businesses
  4. Banks and financial institutions
  5. Construction and home improvement companies
  6. Automotive dealerships


Sponsor levels:


  1. Bronze – $500
  2. Silver – $2,500
  3. Gold – $5,000
  4. Platinum – $10,000+
  5. Founding Partner – $25,000+


Community Partnerships


Collaborate with:


  1. Veteran organizations
  2. Mental health professionals
  3. Animal shelters
  4. Veterinary clinics
  5. Schools and universities
  6. Faith communities
  7. Local civic organizations


Volunteer Program


Recruit volunteers for:


  1. Animal transport
  2. Foster homes
  3. Event planning
  4. Social media
  5. Fundraising
  6. Photography
  7. Administrative support
  8. Home visits
  9. Adoption counseling


Budget Priorities


Funds raised will support:


  1. Veterinary care
  2. Emergency medical treatment
  3. Food and supplies
  4. Foster care assistance
  5. Transportation
  6. Spay and neuter services
  7. Facility expenses
  8. Adoption counseling
  9. Community outreach
  10. Veteran support services
  11. Administrative costs



Long-Term Vision


Within five years, Paws for Healing aims to become a regional leader in animal rescue and therapeutic pet placement by:


  1. Operating a dedicated rescue and adoption center.
  2. Expanding foster and rehabilitation programs.
  3. Developing a certified therapy animal training program.
  4. Establishing emergency rescue services for animals in crisis.
  5. Creating sustainable funding through grants, corporate partnerships, and an endowment to ensure long-term impact.


Closing Statement


Every rescued animal deserves a second chance, and every veteran or person healing from emotional trauma deserves the unconditional love and companionship that a pet can provide. By bringing these two together, Paws for Healing creates hope, healing, and lifelong connections—one rescue at a time.

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