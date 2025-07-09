Paws for a cause 🐾

Every day, innocent animals are abandoned, neglected, or left to survive on their own. They don't have a voice to ask for help but together, we can be that voice.

For as long as I can remember, I've had a heart for animals. Seeing them scared, hungry, injured, or without a safe place to go has inspired me to take action instead of just wishing someone else would help.

My dream is to start an animal rescue where dogs and cats can receive the love, medical care, food, and shelter they deserve while they wait for a forever home. Every animal deserves a second chance, and I want to create a place where they can heal, feel safe, and be loved again.

Starting a rescue takes more than compassion it takes supplies, kennels, food, veterinary care, transportation, licensing, and a safe space for animals in need. That's why I'm asking for your support.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to opening our doors and saving lives. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends would mean the world to me.

Together, we can give abandoned and homeless animals here on the gulf coast hope, healing, and the chance to find a loving forever home.

Thank you for believing in this dream and for helping give these animals the future they deserve.



