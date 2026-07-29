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Rescue Your Dreams Revive Independence

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPaul Coatney

Rescue Your Dreams Revive Independence

🌟✨🚜 It all started last week when I was driving to my parents' house, windows down, music blasting—feeling that rush of freedom every driver knows. But as quickly as the thrill hit, it vanished when I heard a grinding noise and felt the car shuddering violently. My heart sank; we were stranded on the side of the road during one of those crisp autumn evenings.

I've always prided myself on being able to fix or repair almost anything around my small farm back home in rural Virginia, but this time it was different—this wasn’t about fixing a fence post that had fallen over; this was about getting from place to place so I could continue making an honest living.

My parents always warned me against taking on too much... "You're trying to do everything yourself," they said gently, with concern in their eyes as they watched me labor through the fields and repair old equipment. But what choice did I have? For years now, my family has struggled—first after Dad passed away, then when Mom got sick. The bills piled up, sometimes getting paid late or not at all because there just wasn’t enough of anything to go around.

We've been surviving on food stamps and the kindness of neighbors ever since. It breaks my heart to ask for help, but this is bigger than pride now—it's about providing for my family in a way that feels right again. I want to buy an old work truck... one with those storage boxes that lock securely because you can never be too careful with tools and equipment out here.

I’ve also got my heart set on getting a rototiller, a weedeater, and a lawnmower—equipment that would make all the difference in taking care of our little piece of heaven without relying so much on others for assistance. But every dollar counts when you're trying to turn dreams into reality.

Your support isn’t just money; it’s hope. It means I can wake up each day knowing there are people out there who believe that hard work and dedication should be rewarded with success—not struggle, not stress about how bills will get paid or where our next meal is coming from. You have the power to change my family's future for the better.

If you ever felt helpless watching someone fight a battle they shouldn’t have to face alone, now is your chance to make a difference in real time. Even if it's just sharing this post or sending along some well-wishes—every little bit counts when we stand together. 💚🙏

Let’s reclaim the American dream for families like mine! If you can help, please do so generously because your donation is a blessing from Jesus... and who knows better than those who've felt hopelessness in their darkest times that every drop of kindness counts? 🙌

With all my heart, thank you. ❤️🚜✨

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