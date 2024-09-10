Paul Strikes Back! against cancer

I was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in my neck at age 55. Due to the size and location of the tumor, the only viable treatment option is holistic. After 90 days of multiple protocols, I am now heading to "Hope For Cancer", in Mexico, to continue my healing journey (which may take several years).

The treatment I will be receiving is not covered by insurance and I will lose my income while out of work (4 weeks). Your generosity will help cover these expenses, provide for my family, and give me peace of mind so that I can focus on the road to recovery.

As a husband and father for over 27 years, I am determined to strike back and win this fight against cancer! It is my prayer that God will be glorified through this process and that those on a similar path will be encouraged.