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Feed Hope - Support a Struggling Disability Patient

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$5,500 USD

Fundraiser created byPaul Price

Fundraiser funds will be received by Paul Price

Feed Hope - Support a Struggling Disability Patient

🌟 **Starting a Journey Together** 🚀

In my heart of hearts, I never thought I'd be in this situation. But here we are... I’m reaching out to you all today because life has thrown me quite the curveball—one that feels like it was straight from center-court at a grand slam match! 😳

You see, last year, something happened; something so unexpected and life-changing that it shook my entire world. It wasn't just about getting sick or needing medical care—it was much more than that. This has been an uphill battle of physical and emotional struggle where the cost of living while fighting against this invisible enemy can be staggering at times, but I’m not one to give up easily!

I am on disability since 2006, relying heavily on my monthly income for basic needs like food, rent, and medication. But now, with these additional expenses piling up from medical treatments (which are unfortunately beyond the reach of government healthcare assistance), it feels as though I’m drowning in debt while trying to swim upstream against an invisible current!

It's times like these when you realize how precious life really is—it makes every small joy feel so much bigger and each moment spent with loved ones even more vital. And that's why, despite everything we face financially and emotionally, I still believe in miracles - because sometimes all it takes to turn a seemingly impossible situation around are the smallest acts of kindness from people who care!

So here’s where you come into this story: You can help me keep up my spirits during these tough times. Every single dollar counts; whether it's buying groceries for another week, paying utility bills or simply making sure I have enough to treat myself once in a while because remember - taking care of ourselves is also important!

I’m not asking for much – just enough to keep going and maybe even smile more often than we cry. 😊 Your support can bring warmth into my home, light up the darkness when bills pile higher than hope itself, and remind me that I am never alone in this journey because you are here with me!

Will you join me on this path? Let's make it a beautiful memory to look back upon - not just one of struggle but also triumph over adversity. Because sometimes all we need is someone else cheering us along the way, and your support means more than I can ever express in words alone. 💖✨

Thank you for reading my story. Together, there’s nothing we cannot overcome! ❤️🙏

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