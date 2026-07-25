Paulines journey with breast cancer

Recently I received life altering news,You have breast cancer was the news.My life has had its share of ups and downs .I get through, standing back up stronger and wiser then I was .Never one to run from fear but look at what was causing it and face it head on. Only this time the fight is for my life .At first I was scared, crying and not knowing what was to come.The weekend before my birthday, I woke up and drinking coffee I decided F**k this crying. IM GONNA DO WHAT I DO AND FIGHT! BILLS ,HOUSEHOLD CLEANING SUPPLIES, BASIC NECESSITIES, are starting to eat away the small savings i had. BILLS are getting worse. I Hope you understand that I have exhausted every resource at my instant disposal. Applying for grants etc..fingers crossed. In the meantime I would appreciate any support for my battle with cancer. Encouragement, prayers, supportive love,and financial help throughout this hardship. Thanks in advance. Please consider donating to breast cancer research 🙏 ty



