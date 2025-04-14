Support Pauli in Defeating Stage 4 Cancer

Paulina Backstrom was diagnosed with Stage 4 Thymoma (a rare type of thymus cancer) and Myastenia Gravis, in the summer of 2019. Due to the size and complexity of the tumor she was given a poor prognosis. She has relentlessly fought over the last five years, receiving many rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries, not without side effects. Despite the hurdles and setbacks, Paulina is determined to fight harder to bring her body back to a healthy state. On March 27, she started a new treatment plan which most of the cost will be out of pocket. The first three months of treatments is expected to total over 65,000.





Paulina has a family at home who is just as determined to help her live as she is. If Paulina or her family has impacted your life in any way, please help them with this leg of the journey. Your financial support, prayers, and shares would be immensely appreciated.

For more on Pauli's full journey please visit backwoodspauli.com or click the link below.

Deuteronomy 15:10 (NIV)

“Give generously to them and do so without a grudging heart; then because of this the Lord your God will bless you in all your work and in everything you put your hand to.”

backwoodspauli.com

