Patty Needs New Lungs!

11 years after diagnosis with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, we have finally found a hospital willing to give Patty her much needed double-lung transplant. This is our fifth hospital, all the others...UW Medical in Seattle, St. Joseph's and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, and Banner Medical in Tucson, turned her down because she refused the Covid shot. Enter UT Southwestern in Dallas, our new heroes. They are going to give Patty her life-saving surgery.





IPF is a progressive, fatal disease that essentially dries out and honeycombs the lungs, prohibiting them for working properly. Her lungs can't absorb enough oxygen from the air and can't exchange gases properly. This makes her dependent on oxygen machines 24/7. The idiopathic part means doctors have no idea about the cause. Patty has suffered with this for a very, very long time, and it has reached the point of her needing the transplant now in order to live. The aforementioned hospitals put government money ahead of her life, and we will be dealing with them later.





This is a million dollar surgery. We are seeking help to raise $45,000 to offset costs of relocating to Dallas from Arizona, which is coming up very soon, surely to cost close to $5,000, daily living costs during her 6 month to a year medical supervision, post-surgery, non-insured medicines and any uninsured treatments.





Anything, everything will help. Bless all of you for you prayers, please pass this fundraiser to all your family and friends and our grateful, deepest thanks to all of you.





Patty and Chris



