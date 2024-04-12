Supporting my brother Patrick's Cancer Treatment

My brother Patrick is pursuing a secondary booster-type treatment at the Immunotherapy Institute in Tijuana, Mexico. This is an important & critical follow-up medical plan striving to continue the healing of his prostate cancer and to treat the small cancer cell discovered on his left pelvic bone area. He had researched, found and followed through with his initial 21 day cancer healing and immune system enhancing treatment recently in November/2023, and now has to focus on his upcoming scheduled booster-type treatment which will include amongst other efforts, "low-dosage" chemotherapy as soon as possible. Airfare and meal costs are excluded from the medical treatment costs and will be part of this effort to support funding for these important necessities. My brother has been a great brother and uncle to my two kids. Pat, always with a generous heart remembered birthdays with a thoughtful gift or card. Getting something in the mail from Uncle Pat was always a highlight for them.

I know he would feel extremely Blessed & Thankful for any support offered but especially words and prayers for healing & well being.

In gratitude

Liz Hanson (Patrick's sister)













