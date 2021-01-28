Pat Stedman Legal Fees

On June 9th I was found guilty for non-violent charges related to January 6th. On September 8th, I was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

I am the primary breadwinner in the family, and the father of two young children - Penelope (age 3) and Michael (age 1). Our savings have been depleted as a result of legal expenses, which currently stand at $223,000 (after donations outside of the platform).

If you are able, please consider donating to my legal defense fund to help reduce this burden on my family.



Your contributions and prayers are very much appreciated.

If you would like to read about the arrest and my story, please see the following article: https://patstedman.com/202348/january-6th/