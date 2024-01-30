Monthly Goal:
USD $3,600
Campaign funds will be received by Patriot Valley Ranch
Patriot Valley Ranch is based in Northwestern Pennsylvania. A non-profit support, educational, and outreach ministry. Our organization has four programs that are developing: Men’s Fire + Fellowship Group, PATRIOT ACADEMY, VET Group (Combat, Post-9/11 and Gulf War Era Veterans), and Couples Retreat + Connection Group (married couples). We wish to be small but mighty in our mission.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.