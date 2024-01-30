Campaign Image

Patriot Valley Ranch

Monthly Goal:

 USD $3,600

Campaign created by Amber Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Patriot Valley Ranch

Patriot Valley Ranch

Patriot Valley Ranch is based in Northwestern Pennsylvania. A non-profit support, educational, and outreach ministry. Our organization has four programs that are developing: Men’s Fire + Fellowship Group, PATRIOT ACADEMY, VET Group (Combat, Post-9/11 and Gulf War Era Veterans), and Couples Retreat + Connection Group (married couples). We wish to be small but mighty in our mission.

Recent Donations
Show:
Work Family
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Pierce Family
1 month ago

Work Family
1 month ago

Mary Ellen
1 month ago

Sara Snatchko
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Pierce Family
1 month ago

Work Family
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Pierce Family
2 months ago

Work Family
3 months ago

Pierce Family
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

Work Family
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Ken and Denise Powell
4 months ago

Pierce Family
4 months ago

Work Family
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
5 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo