Support a Patriot’s Family

On January 6, 2021, Bunky Crawford traveled to Washington, DC to join thousands of Americans at a Trump Rally. He had never participated in any political rallies before but merely wanted to show his support and thank Trump for sticking with America through everything he was persecuted with. When Trump's speach was over he moved toward the capitol observing what was taking place. At one point he overheard people yelling "Please don’t beat her! Please don’t beat her!”

He was able to stand on a railing to get above the crowd and witness Capitol Police repeatedly beating Victoria White in the head just inside the West Tunnel. She was unarmed and just trying to get free and out of the tunnel.



No matter how much she and others pleaded for them to stop, they continued to beat her head. Bunky made his way to the edge of the tunnel to try to get her free.



As soon as she was able to exit the tunnel, he exited as well. As a result of his efforts to free Victoria from being beaten and defending himself from being beaten as well he was arrested by the FBI during a raid on his family’s home. The FBI surrounded the home at 6:30 am on a school morning using bullhorns and sirens announcing for all residents of the home to come out with hands up…which would include three small children and his mother. He is now facing Federal 9 Felony and 2 Misdemeanor charges due to the DOJ “charging up” with excessive charges.

Bunky is a loving husband and father to three beautiful children (ages 13 and 9-twins). They all three make straight A's and are very attached to their daddy.

At the time he was arrested, construction had just begun on his family's new home. It was extremely difficult for him to be involved with the build because of the restrictions of his house arrest. It has been 9 months since his arrest and the house is now complete and the mortgage payments are starting. He is facing the possibility of many years in Federal prison which will leave his wife to cover the new house note as well as all other household expenses with just one income. Not to mention the legal/travel costs associated with trips to DC.



The purpose of this fundraiser is to help keep his household running until he can get back to life as usual. He is a "giver" and is always helping anyone he sees who is in need. He never puts himself first. Any help you can offer this family in this time of need will be greatly appreciated. Prayer warriors needed!

