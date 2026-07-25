Patriots Unite Round 2!

The Northwest Cornerstone Alliance is dedicated to rebuilding strong, resilient communities across the Northwest by bringing American patriots together. Through our family-friendly BBQs and flag wave events, we create welcoming spaces to strengthen friendships, celebrate our shared values of faith, freedom, and self-reliance, and remind one another that we are far stronger when we stand united as neighbors and countrymen. These gatherings are filled with good food, genuine conversation, laughter's, proud displays of the American flag, and the joyful reaffirmation of the principles that make our communities thrive.

Your generous donation will directly fund:

Venue rentals, permits, and safe event locations Dunk tanks, Rage rooms, games and family activities for the kids (and kids at heart) Burgers, hot dogs, fresh sides, and drink, and all the fixings Tents, tables, chairs, decorations, live music, and essential supplies

Every contribution advances our mission by enabling more of these vital events- opportunities for Patriots to reconnect, forge lasting bonds, restore community spirit, and renew our collective commitment to liberty and American ideals. Your support helps expand our reach so we can continue building a network of strong, values-driven communities throughout the Northwest.





Together, let's fire up the grills, wave our flags high, deepen our local connections, and keep the spirit of liberty alive- one backyard BBQ at a time!





Thank you for standing with the Northwest Cornerstone Alliance. God bless you, and God bless America!