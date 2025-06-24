HELP PATRIOTIC BADDIE

Raised:
USD $2,265
Campaign funds will be received by SHARON ALLEN
Hi, I’m Sarah. If you know me as Patriotic Baddie you know I’ve never backed down from speaking the truth and standing up for America. I’ve always believed in using my voice to stand strong for our country, our values, and our freedom even when it’s not easy.
Because of this, I’ve faced relentless harassment, threats, doxxing, and even cruel attacks toward my dog. Yes, even my dog, my best friend isn’t off-limits to these people. She’s been seriously ill, and I can’t afford the treatment she needs. Watching her suffer while feeling powerless is heartbreaking.
My own health has taken a hit too. It wasn't always like this. I had to have surgery and was injured at work. Along with other health conditions like narcolepsy, depression, and PTSD after an incident that changed everything. I went from working hard to struggling just to afford basic needs. The silver lining is with the free time I have, I found a new purpose. I’ve built a platform online where I speak out, connect with people, and keep the fight going.
I love what I do. Speaking up, building community, pushing back, but to grow this platform, I need help. I need security measures to protect myself and my home, and some breathing room to care for myself and my dog. Better equipment would be helpful in taking my page to the next level but not a primary concern.
This fundraiser will help:
Pay for urgent medical care for my dog, Cover basic needs during this tough time, Improve my personal security and protection, Upgrade my equipment to grow my platform,
Thank you for reading this and for standing with me. Every share, every prayer, every donation makes a difference.
With love and gratitude,
Patriotic baddie
Wish I had more to give but I hope you’re able to help your fur baby ❤️❤️
Praying for your pups health!
I hope this helps! God bless you and your pup! Christie
I hope this helps, from one dog lover to another.
Hope Skylar gets the right medical treatment she needs.
Get your baby well.
Praying for you and your pup
Your dog needs healthy oils in her diet. Dogs don't sweat.
Pray she and you get better…
For you, your strong voice and your beautiful dog.
God bless you and your beautiful pup. I hope this little bit helps.
Hope this helps with the care and attention you need for your pets health.
I hope your dog gets better
Hope your girl gets better!
I love dogs too and I have German Shepard dog too (her name is Bella). People from the leftist shouldn’t attack to her best friend for sending awful message and I’m mad at the them. I hope $40 can help for Skylar! Pray for Skylar 🙏🏻
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.