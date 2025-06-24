HELP PATRIOTIC BADDIE

Campaign Image

Hi, I’m Sarah. If you know me as Patriotic Baddie you know I’ve never backed down from speaking the truth and standing up for America. I’ve always believed in using my voice to stand strong for our country, our values, and our freedom even when it’s not easy.

Because of this, I’ve faced relentless harassment, threats, doxxing, and even cruel attacks toward my dog. Yes, even my dog, my best friend isn’t off-limits to these people. She’s been seriously ill, and I can’t afford the treatment she needs. Watching her suffer while feeling powerless is heartbreaking.

My own health has taken a hit too. It wasn't always like this. I had to have surgery and was injured at work. Along with other health conditions like narcolepsy, depression, and PTSD after an incident that changed everything. I went from working hard to struggling just to afford basic needs. The silver lining is with the free time I have, I found a new purpose. I’ve built a platform online where I speak out, connect with people, and keep the fight going.

I love what I do. Speaking up, building community, pushing back, but to grow this platform, I need help. I need security measures to protect myself and my home, and some breathing room to care for myself and my dog. Better equipment would be helpful in taking my page to the next level but not a primary concern. 

This fundraiser will help:

Pay for urgent medical care for my dog, Cover basic needs during this tough time,  Improve my personal security and protection, Upgrade my equipment to grow my platform,

Thank you for reading this and for standing with me. Every share, every prayer, every donation makes a difference.

With love and gratitude,

Patriotic baddie

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
22 days ago

Wish I had more to give but I hope you’re able to help your fur baby ❤️❤️

crabberdavid
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for your pups health!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

I hope this helps! God bless you and your pup! Christie

Steve
$ 1000.00 USD
22 days ago

I hope this helps, from one dog lover to another.

Omarican
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Hope Skylar gets the right medical treatment she needs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
22 days ago

Get your baby well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for you and your pup

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Your dog needs healthy oils in her diet. Dogs don't sweat.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Pray she and you get better…

MAGANaition
$ 172.00 USD
23 days ago

For you, your strong voice and your beautiful dog.

KJS
$ 88.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
23 days ago

Maria C
$ 15.00 USD
23 days ago

God bless you and your beautiful pup. I hope this little bit helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Hope this helps with the care and attention you need for your pets health.

Two
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

I hope your dog gets better

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Hope your girl gets better!

Steven Reynolds
$ 40.00 USD
23 days ago

I love dogs too and I have German Shepard dog too (her name is Bella). People from the leftist shouldn’t attack to her best friend for sending awful message and I’m mad at the them. I hope $40 can help for Skylar! Pray for Skylar 🙏🏻

MARLON KATRELL
$ 15.00 USD
23 days ago

