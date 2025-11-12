Patriot Academy Tuition

I am excited to share an opportunity that God has placed before me this year. I have been accepted into the Patriot Institute Class of 2026–2027, an eight month residential program in Texas that is focused on developing young leaders of strong character, biblical conviction, and a deep understanding of America’s founding principles.

Through the generosity of Patriot Institute supporters, I have already received a $15,000 scholarship toward the cost of the program. I am incredibly grateful for this investment in me and the opportunity it has made possible.

As part of my commitment to attend, I am responsible for raising the remaining $5,000 of my tuition by October 1st.

My goal is to raise $5,000 by October 1st, and I would be honored if you would consider partnering with me financially.

Every gift makes a difference. Whether that is $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, or another amount, each contribution brings me one step closer to being fully funded for the year.

More than simply helping pay my tuition, your support is an investment in the person and leader I am working to become.





If you are unable to give financially, I would also deeply appreciate your prayers — for me, for the other scholars, and for everything God will do through this year.

Thank you for taking the time to consider being a part of this journey with me.







