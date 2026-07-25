Patrick Bissel Memorial

Patrick Joseph Bissel, 68, of Hampton, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2026. Born on September 13, 1957, Patrick was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose kindness, humor, and love for family will be deeply missed by all who knew him.





Patrick was a devoted employee for Axcelis Technologies throughout his career. Outside of work, he found the greatest joy in the simple things in life — spending time with his family, being surrounded by animals, and especially caring for dogs. His beloved dog Lily was his constant companion, and Patrick could often be found taking long walks through the woods with her, happily handing out treats to every dog they met along the way.





More than anything, Patrick adored his grandchildren. He loved making them laugh, teaching them silly facts, sharing stories, and simply being goofy with them. His gentle spirit and playful personality created countless memories that his family will cherish forever.





Patrick is survived by his four children, Nicholas Bissel and wife Briana, Ashley Giorgio and husband Jamie, Emily Preston and husband Scott, and Tyler Bissel and wife Amy; his ten beloved grandchildren, Tristan, Solei, Lollia, William, Savannah, John, Roman, Emma, Maya, and Ben; and four siblings Joanne Rodgers and husband Bill Murtagh, Steve Bissel and wife Heidi, Timothy Bissel and wife Sam, and Robin Kelley and husband Robert. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Alyce Bissel, his sister Kathleen McCay and his brothers Michael Bissel and Daniel Bissel.





Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Patrick for a period of visitation on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842.





In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be considered to help offset the unexpected expenses associated with Patrick’s sudden passing.





Patrick’s warmth, humor, and love for his family and animals will never be forgotten.



