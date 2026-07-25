Patricia's Missionary Year in Wahington DC

After college I discerned to give a year of my life to the Lord as a lay missionary primarily serving college students in Washington D.C. in the 2026-27 academic year. From my own experience and those around me it is not easy to stay connected to the faith while in college. Moreover, the Catholic Church faces a real need of mentorship in spiritual life as people are looking for meaning, belonging, and truth.

For this reason, I have decided to dedicate a year of my life post college to living as a disciple missionary with the Saint John Society, an order of apostolic life dedicated to the New Evangelization.

Personally, I have seen my life transformed by being involved at my colleges Newman Center. Being able to see young people like me taking the faith seriously, having the ability to surrender my struggles and praise to the Lord in powerful retreats, and enkindling in me the desire for holiness has given me a strong foundation to live off.

Having seen the transformative power of the Gospel I now desire to give of myself to the mission of Christ “Go and make disciples of all nations.” Matthew 28:19. In order to make this mission a reality I would like to humbly ask for partners in the mission. If you would like to support me in this mission you can donate using this link with the “VM Year-Patricia Ostrowski" in the comments. I am mainly looking for monthly donors, but one-time gifts are greatly valued as well. My goal is to raise $12,000 total for the year so that I can be fully committed to the work of the mission. These contributions should be tax deductible because the organization is a registered non-- profit 501(3)(c).

Donation link within the organization: https://saintjohn.app.neoncrm.com/.../saintjohn/donation.jsp

Or donate using this platform!

Also, if you are not able to give monetarily at this time, I would appreciate your prayer as they are very valuable. Thank you so much for your support!!



