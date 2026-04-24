Patricia’s Homeless Fund

I have been homeless since December of last year. I’ve have tried everything possible to overcome this situation and I’m not getting anywhere. All the shelters are full each time I call. There isn’t any help for rooms or anything the homeless centers can’t even help because the funds are exhausted. I feel like I have no one to turn to for help. I really don’t ask for help but I am now I have ran out of options and I’m on my last leg. I also had a breakdown behind this. I need help real bad. I’m actively looking for a job but I can’t seem to find one because I don’t have the necessities to make me presentable for the interviews. I’m just not stable enough and I need to be. Please help me get back on my feet.