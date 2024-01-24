Campaign Image

In Loving Memory of Our Mama Patricia Reed

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by David Reed

Campaign funds will be received by David Reed

In Loving Memory of Our Mama Patricia Reed

Patricia Reed (our Mama) passed away on January 15th 2024 at the age of 73. She has gone to be with the Lord and leaves behind three kids; Amy, David, and Jason, and three grandchildren; Kayla, Naomi, and Trinity.

Mom impacted the lives of many and will be missed for her kindness, generosity, middle child sense of humor, and motherly prayers. She would cheerfully quote the verse, “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” and with her legacy of three children and three grandchildren who have personal relationships with Jesus, we know it to be true. What a hope we have in Jesus!

Mom was on a fixed income with social security which ceased with her passing. Unfortunately, she had no retirement and no savings, so the goal of this campaign is to help cover the costs of funeral expenses and a celebration of life.

Thank you for helping us honor our Mama.

See you later Mama…
Recent Donations
Marilyn and Dustin
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

My heart goes out to Amy and family . Sending love and healing prayers .

Paetu yang
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

I’m sorry to hear about your mother’s passing David. You and your family have my condolences.

Kyle & Sara
$ 200.00 USD
11 months ago

We are soo deeply sorry for your loss. Can't imagine what you are going through right now, praying for you and your family!

