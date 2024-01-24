In Loving Memory of Our Mama Patricia Reed

Patricia Reed (our Mama) passed away on January 15th 2024 at the age of 73. She has gone to be with the Lord and leaves behind three kids; Amy, David, and Jason, and three grandchildren; Kayla, Naomi, and Trinity.



Mom impacted the lives of many and will be missed for her kindness, generosity, middle child sense of humor, and motherly prayers. She would cheerfully quote the verse, “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” and with her legacy of three children and three grandchildren who have personal relationships with Jesus, we know it to be true. What a hope we have in Jesus!



Mom was on a fixed income with social security which ceased with her passing. Unfortunately, she had no retirement and no savings, so the goal of this campaign is to help cover the costs of funeral expenses and a celebration of life.



Thank you for helping us honor our Mama.



See you later Mama…

