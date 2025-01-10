Supporting Our Teammate and Coach Pat Quigley

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,914

Campaign created by Luigi Mondelli

Supporting Our Teammate and Coach Pat Quigley

Our incredible wrestling and grappling coach, Patrick Quigley, from American Top Team Connecticut, needs our support. While training, Coach Patrick sustained an injury that will require him to take time off from work to recover. As someone who dedicates himself wholeheartedly to his students and the gym, it’s our turn to step up for him.

This fundraiser aims to help cover his expenses during this challenging time, so he can focus on healing and getting back to doing what he loves – coaching and inspiring us all. Coach Patrick has always been there for us, sharing his knowledge, energy, and passion for the sport. Let’s show him how much his hard work and dedication mean to us.

Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. Together, we can ease his burden and remind him that he’s got a strong team supporting him, on and off the mats.

Thank you for your generosity and for being part of this amazing community. Let’s help Coach Patrick come back stronger than ever!

Donate today and share this message with anyone who might want to lend a hand.

Recent Donations
Show:
Bryan Moore
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Emily Franco
$ 69.00 USD
2 days ago

Rob Mayette
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Full recovery faster than the docs say - that's my prayer, man. Get well soon.

Anthony Perrotta
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Speedy recovery, brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Get well soon

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Kelly Dillon Marchesi
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Tony V
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Steven Vournazos
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Luigi Mondelli
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Tom Callinan
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Rest up brother!

Anthony Ippoliti
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Ray U
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Wishing you a smooth recovery and a strong return to the mats!

Joe Cortez
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

💪

Greg Davis
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Heal up fast

Philip Rinaldi
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Wishing a Speedy Recovery, WARRIOR!

Mike H
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

David M
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for a painless and quick recovery

Nate Z
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Feel better Pat

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo