Paton Green Recovery

Hello! We are so thankful for everyone who has prayed, donated, and encouraged us as we have walked through these past few years of health issues with Paton. For those who are new to this story here is the VERY brief overview:

-Paton was diagnosed with migraines at age 4

-At age 8, he began having neurological issues, along with fatigue and pain.

-As we worked with doctors to rule out serious causes for that, Paton experienced back-to-back viral infections and then eye surgery.

-Paton then woke up in May of 2023 completely altered. We assumed it was a migraine and would shortly pass (like they always had), but this one went on two days. Then three. Then weeks, and then months. He gradually became entirely bedbound, stopped talking, was so weak he couldn't even sit for more than a few minutes. Light, sound, and touch became unbearable. He lost entire portions of his memory and essentially stopped interacting with others. Along with those things, his mental health took a drastic turn. We watched our little boy slowly fade away.

It has been a very long, very scary season.

-In March 2024, we begged the doctors to admit him, and try anything they could to help our boy. We eventually finished a serious of medications that "broke" his 10 month long migraine, which allowed Paton’s body to start reacting positively to other therapies. However, it never explained all the other things that had happened before and after that initial crash.

We have rejoiced in the many ways God has answered our prayers since then and given Paton some relief. However, we continue with many unanswered questions, and a whole host of health issues we are STILL working to resolve.

Which brings us to the point of this fundraiser:

We are currently in Georgia at an alternative health clinic where Paton is set to receive two weeks of focused therapies. The goal of this is to try and recalibrate his brain. If that sounds weird, I apologize, it is a little weird! We are fairly certain some of Paton's lingering struggles stem from faulty connections in his brain, and in order to heal, he essentially needs to reroute around any areas that have been damaged or impaired.

The various costs of this trip include:

-Clinic costs

-Travel and accommodations (We are 8rs away from the family, Caleb is flying in and out to help with the long drives, clinic visits twice daily, Airbnb in a SAFE location, etc).

-Food and incidentals for the full two weeks (our diet is rather strict)

-Follow-ups with doctors and their recommended protocols

Every little bit will be a blessing to us, and even if you cannot give, the messages and prayers lift our spirits so much. Truly. Thank you for walking alongside our family. We couldn't do it without you!