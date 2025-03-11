Support for Pathway Martial Arts Academy

Good day everyone,

My name is Ramon Correa. I am the head instructor at Pathway Martial Arts Academy in Cairo NY. On March 10th, 2025 A car drove through and crashed into our training space (no one was in the building at the time and the driver sustained minor injuries). This caused damage to our mats, equipment, and structural integrity to the building (we rent the space). The building is fixable but will take months until we can move back in, we have found a temporary place and hoping they will let us stay until our building is repaired. We figured we would keep our first goal low as we see what insurance will cover to replace anything (who knows how long that will take. I would like to be more ambitious and raise money for our own space that we would own, however, asking for any funds is already difficult for me as it is. To ask for what seems to be impossible is scary. I do want everyone to know that any funds are not for me, it is for a space that my students can train in. Where they gather and grow together. Where people come together as a community to share in one goal: to become better people through the medium that is martial arts. We go to competitions together, we do holiday events, and we were planning on movie nights, and parent's nights out. My wife and I do our best to create an atmosphere where martial arts is the center of what we do, but are not afraid to do fun things like bring in our incubator and have the kids watch chicken eggs hatch. That last thing we want is for any of our student body to not have a place to gather to learn, grow, and acquire the skill that is the martial arts.

What we teach: Karate, Judo, Jiu-Jitsu

What your money will go to: A temporary space, mats (we do throws and takedowns), lost inventory (uniforms/belts), and equipment (jiu-jitsu dummy) kicking/punching pads as well as sparring gear.

Any amount you can donate is appreciated. May God bless all of you.

With hope and optimism,

Sensei Ramon

Head Instructor

Pathway Martial Arts Academy