Goal:
USD $720,000
Raised:
USD $4,575
Campaign funds will be received by clayton martin
Path of the Barbarian Spirit is a faith based organization dedicated to casting the demon of self harm out of Veterans, via the Sacramental use of psilocybin.
This campaign is to help us finish construction on our retreat space, and finance travel for Veterans to our location for exorcism.
On the path with you, brother.
Happy to help.
You've helped me in many ways with your books, hope this returns the favor in someway, good on you brother.
it is not enough, but i will try to send every chance i get. clay is a good guy doing good work, he adds to this world. he saw a problem, he found a solution, he acted.
I support what Clay is doing. Traditional medicine and treatments are not the only answer. De Oppresso Liber
Thank you for doing the Lord’s work. I fully believe in psychedelic healing. Would love to go through the process with you and your team.
We will never stop fighting for our brothers.
Godspeed
This is a really important cause. Clay gives a and has put in the work.
Keep up the fight, we need to save everyone who can be saved.
Thank you Clay
🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.