Barbarian Spirit

Goal:

 USD $720,000

Raised:

 USD $4,575

Campaign created by clayton martin

Campaign funds will be received by clayton martin

Barbarian Spirit

Path of the Barbarian Spirit is a faith based organization dedicated to casting the demon of self harm out of Veterans, via the Sacramental use of psilocybin.

This campaign is to help us finish construction on our retreat space, and finance travel for Veterans to our location for exorcism.

Kip Anderson
$ 25.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

On the path with you, brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Happy to help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

You've helped me in many ways with your books, hope this returns the favor in someway, good on you brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

it is not enough, but i will try to send every chance i get. clay is a good guy doing good work, he adds to this world. he saw a problem, he found a solution, he acted.

Steve Stratton
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

I support what Clay is doing. Traditional medicine and treatments are not the only answer. De Oppresso Liber

Buck Fry
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Thomas Wiley
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Lynda
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Justin Kemp
$ 150.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you for doing the Lord’s work. I fully believe in psychedelic healing. Would love to go through the process with you and your team.

Robert the Red
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

We will never stop fighting for our brothers.

Matthew Grogan
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Godspeed

Terry Schappert
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

This is a really important cause. Clay gives a and has put in the work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Jonrosstaylor
$ 280.00 USD
14 days ago

Keep up the fight, we need to save everyone who can be saved.

Tommy
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you Clay

Just Krude
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼

