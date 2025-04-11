Pastor Seung Family Support Fund

My name is Carson, and since college, I’ve had the privilege of walking alongside Esther through many of life’s milestones. From graduation to marriage, childbirth to Seung’s cancer diagnosis in 2023, I’ve seen Esther face each moment with steadfast faith and a deep desire to follow God’s will. All her friends can attest to her love, thoughtfulness, loyalty, and warm embrace; an amazing character too vast to capture in just a few paragraphs.

Esther and Seung’s boys, Calvin (9), Athan (6), and Olevian (2), are a joy to know. Their sweet smiles, enthusiasm about their interests, and playful presence on Sundays make them easy to know and love. As a pastor’s wife, stay-at-home mom, and the boys’ primary educator, Esther balances many roles with grace. When Seung needed her as a healthcare advocate and nurse, she embraced that role with unwavering dedication.

With Seung’s passing on April 10, 2025, we lost a remarkable pastor and friend. Esther and the boys lost their beloved husband, father, best friend, and provider. While we rejoice in Seung’s homegoing to the Lord, whose Word he faithfully preached, we are committed to walking alongside Esther, Calvin, Athan, and Olevian. I humbly invite you to join me in providing financial support as Esther carries forward Seung’s vision for their family. Your contribution, in any amount, will help cover funeral expenses, fund a meaningful trip to San Diego where Esther and Seung first met, establish college funds for the boys, and help secure their future.

Thank you so much for your love, prayers, and support for the family,

Carson