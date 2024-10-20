Help Pastor Munir purchase a car

Hi my name is Tim Peek. I live in a small Alabama town and trying to find more help for a brother in Christ who puts his life on the line weekly so Muslims in Pakistan can have eternal life through Christ Jesus. He preaches n Muslim Villages and baptizes anywhere he can find water. Usually they come back to his city and either live in or attend his church.



The church has a huge garden that they work in for food and then a few Christians from America give donations through my PayPal as well. They get 100% of all donations and I always cover any fees.



I have known Bishop Munir Sajeed for over 4 years now. I have seen the hard times in Pakistan. At first I was skeptical of a scam but he needed help one day and it was 2AM here in Alabama. He called my phone. As soon as we started talking I knew it was God calling on me to help. Munir is a very very humble person.....and I knew I was to support his ministry to Muslims in Pakistan.

So, for little over 4 years I have used my PayPal account and allowed a handful of precious people to send funds for help. We have paid hospital bills, bought bibles, paid rents, purchased air conditioners. One Sister in Christ and her husband bought him a new $700 motorcycle last year when when his was either stolen or wrecked ( I cannot remember, I am getting old).



Today he wants to travel further to preach to more Muslim Villages. He would like to take disciples with him to help in the mission of spreading the good news of Jesus and he needs a car.



We know that is a big expense, but not bigger than our God. Nothing is impossible with God.



We only have a handful of individuals that support the daily needs of so many poor people over there through this brother.



The people are very poor people (especially the brick yard people) but some are now trusting in Jesus sacrifice on the cross for eternal life, been baptized and have joined the church. We thank God for them and Munirs fearless preaching.



I am pretty sure some of them even live inside the church building. They are everyday in church studying His word and showing love to one another. They teach the children Gods word and they will fast and pray for anyone who needs it.



They are very poor in material things but rich in the mercies and love of our God and father of the Lord Jesus.



He has just finished a 2nd church building but it still needs windows and doors. It will make more room for converts and more living space for the poor.



Sometime the converts have to leave and hide for fear of death from their own families. Death threats are real over there. Over the past 4 years I have seen pictures and Munir tells me the stories of how mean people can be.



Munir wants very badly to travel more distance with the gospel and we are believing for a car for him and his helpers to travel further from home.



Munir and myself are willing to answer any questions and send lots of pictures or whatever to gain your trust.....if that is needed. I tend to give as the Holy Spirit leads and trust God with it .... but everyone is not me. and I understand that, so please donate any amount as the Lord puts it in your heart.



Be a cheerful giver with any amount.



"So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver." 2 Corinthians 9:7



May God richly bless you and yours for your help.

In Christ,

Tim Peek









