Jess Larson 25 Year Pastoral Gift

In 2000, Pastor Jess Larson began his ministry at Sojourn Baptist Church as the church's youth pastor. Over the past 25 years, he has taken on the role of Senior Pastor of the church. He also taught multiple classes at Sojourn Academy (aka Oak Ridge Christian Academy), and was even Headmaster for a time.

Through the years and many different roles in our church and school, Pastor Jess has impacted countless lives. He has not just been a leader, but a friend to many.

I have had the privilege of knowing Pastor Jess all 25 years that he has served Sojourn. Throughout these years, I have seen him sacrifice so much for his ministry and his family. One of those sacrifices has come in the cars he has driven. He has always been thankful for his vehicles and doesn't complain, but we believe it's time he is blessed with something much nicer than he's driven in the past!

We are hoping to raise enough funds for Pastor Jess to purchase a brand-new (or almost new) vehicle. He has blessed so many others through his ministry, so we would love to return the favor to him!

"The elders who rule well are to be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who work hard at preaching and teaching." 1 Timothy 5:17