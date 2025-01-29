Hello friends and thank you for checking out the campaign for Pastor James' heart surgery.

I met James Thompson three years ago when we were connected by a mutual friend. In that time, I have found James to be kind-hearted brother who loves Jesus, his family, and his people and a tireless servant of Jesus Christ as he fills the post he was assigned in Mindanao Philippines.

I am always moved by the stories I hear of how James and his family serve their community with limited resources and the many resource challenges that come with carrying out ministry in Mindanao. If you know James, then you've been witness to the constant outreach and service work that he, Laureen and their children do in their community with joy. You've heard stories of outreach to his community near and far while travelling on foot, by motorcycle, or on the very temperamental "Big Red" three wheeler which serves as the Thompson family and ministry vehicle.

All of this James and his family do with joy and thanksgiving to God for his continuous grace, mercy, and kindness toward them. I am touched by the steadfastness of this brother in Christ. He could seek a softer post where life is easier, resources are more abundant and there may be more economic opportunities for him and his family. However, instead he chooses to faithfully serve where God has placed him.

Over the weekend, a new challenge has faced James and his family. James was admitted to Faith Hospital in Ozamiz City, Mindanao, Philippines with severe chest pains. The hospital ran some tests and found that James had had a heart attack. With further testing, it was determined that James would require Angioplasty surgery to clear a blocked coronary artery. Faith Hospital does not have the resources to perform this surgery so James will need to be transfered to Chuang Hua Hospital in Cebu, Philippines for the procedure.

The medical expenses are beyond what the Thompsons and their ministry can bear at this time so on their behalf I am calling on fellow believers in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to help this dear brother get the care he needs. It's times like this that the church needs to come together to support each other and help one another. If you're looking for a worthy cause you have found one here.

Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. Gal 6:2

But when the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the angels with Him, then He will sit on His glorious throne. 32All the nations will be gathered before Him; and He will separate them from one another, as the shepherd separates the sheep from the goats; 33and He will put the sheep on His right, and the goats on the left.

34 “Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. 35For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; 36naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me.’ 37Then the righteous will answer Him, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, and feed You, or thirsty, and give You something to drink? 38And when did we see You a stranger, and invite You in, or naked, and clothe You? 39When did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ 40The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’ Matt 25: 31-40