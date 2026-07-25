Pastor Van Lott Heart Surgery

Pastor Van Lott has been pastoring the Word of God for over 30 years, and has been a long-standing pillar of generosity and kindness in his communities. Not only does he pastor to his local community, but he also offers daily online spiritual guidance on YouTube.





Van was hospitalized on June 10th, 2026 and is in need of an immediate triple bypass surgery, requiring him to not only miss much-needed work to support his family, but also incur hospital bills. We would like to do what we can to give back to a man who has given so much of himself for so many years as he moves through these challenging times.





Special thanks to Sara, Keith, Scotty, Chris, Rasr, and Scale.