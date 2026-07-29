Pastor Tim and Lisa need a hand

Tuesday July 28th an unfortunate event took place at Pastor Tim and Lisa home. Part of the house caught fire. Praise Jesus every individual made it out safely as well as most of the animals. Sadly one cat passed away while another had to be rushed to the emergency vet. This fundraiser is to help them with the expensive vet bills, ensure everyone has a safe place to stay until the home is restored, assistance with recovering damaged/lost items, anything they might need. Pastor Tim and Lisa have continuously helped others, let's show them we care.