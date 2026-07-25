Pastor Lois needs “Hands On” help

I was so blessed when a friend introduced me to this lovely woman. She radiates the Lord’s love despite her constant pain. Lois was paralyzed by a stroke and spends her days at a board & care in a wheelchair. EVERY SINGLE MORNING, the Holy Spirit gives her a devotional lesson, verse, and song to share in a text, which she completes with her one working hand. At this point, her ministry has reached over 300 souls, and many share her words again with others.

I’ve recently discovered a therapist who will travel to Lois and, through massage and stretching, (in her bed & chair) give her the relief she so desperately needs. My prayer is that, with your help, we can commit enough to hire Melissa weekly. It would be a great blessing for her to receive this therapeutic care in return for the daily love she spreads through His messages. If 25 of us could give $20. a month, this could work. Please know, when this service is no longer needed, I promise to cut it off with huge thanks to those who contributed.

Thank you for your consideration and help. You clear have a compassionate heart, and I KNOW Lois will be so touched that strangers were inspired to help her. ❤️🙏🏼