Pastor Free Retirement

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR ST. PAUL’S CHURCH MEMBERS!!!





Thank you for taking time to read this brief, but important request!





For over 40 years, we have been incredibly BLESSED by the gifted leadership of Pastor Free. In honor of his devoted and unwavering service to our Savior and church family, we are hosting a celebration meal and gift presentation.





It should come as no surprise that we have over 600 RSVP’s for this celebration! And as a result, we will host a catered meal at “The Box” event center.





The cost of hosting this meal and gift presentation in a manner appropriately reflecting Pastor’s significant contribution, will exceed $16,000. Many have already contributed, but much more is still needed to cover this wonderful event.





We are, therefore, counting on you to partake with all of us in our blessed St. Paul’s tradition of “rising to the occasion”, whatever it may require!





Please click on the link provided for further instructions on how you may contribute. We pray God’s rich blessings upon you, Pastor Free, and his family as you prayerfully contemplate this joyful opportunity!





Thank you and God Bless!