Pastor Bruce Meyers Memorial

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Reverend W. Bruce Meyers, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bruce passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the age of 73.





Bruce was born on September 26, 1952, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Albert J. and Margarete Meyers.





Bruce was a beacon of love, wisdom, and unwavering faith to all who knew him. He obtained multiple Masters degrees and pursued a Doctorate in Theology. He also had a deep love for the ancient Hebraic scriptures and spiritual roots. As a young man he had a powerful experience with Jesus and dedicated his life to sharing the Good News. In his professional occupation he served faithfully to his calling as an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He started a church in Hyde Park, NY in the 1970’s which grew to be one of the most influential non-denominational churches in the area. After leaving, he spent time overseas in a nationwide revival in Czechoslovakia, as well as traveling the United States ministering in tent revival crusades where 10’s of thousands came to faith in Jesus Christ. Afterward, he passionately built and loved a beautiful church community in Springfield, GA, over which he Pastored for 29 years.





He had a deep appreciation for life’s simple joys. Bruce loved music and worshipping Yeshua, sometimes worshiping for hours into the night. He had a lifelong passion for studying ancient scriptures, history, and literature. He also enjoyed gaming and was an avid science fiction enthusiast. Some of his most cherished moments were spent with Yeshua on his back deck, surrounded by the peaceful beauty of pine trees and the gentle sounds of birds (and sometimes chickens).





Bruce was a devoted and loving husband to Debra Meyers, his wife of 32 wonderful years. He was a cherished father to their blended family: Jamin (Kim) Meyers; Rebecca (Roy) Randazzo; Shannon (David) Jones; Tara Sullivan; Ryan Sullivan; and Jonathan Sullivan.





He is also survived by his treasured grandchildren: Shane (Amanda) Bohemier, Gabby Randazzo, Evan Meyers, Elena Meyers, Matthew Sullivan, Tyriek Wade, Justin Sullivan, Gabriel Sullivan, and Noah Sullivan. Bruce is further survived by his sisters, Terri Farnsworth and Gail (Bill) Longcore, along with a host of nieces and nephews who will forever remember their beloved uncle.





He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. and Margarete Meyers, who undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms.





Bruce’s life will be celebrated with a visitation at Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service honoring his life will be held at the same location on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.





His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him. We find comfort in knowing he is now watching us from the great Cloud of Witnesses in Heaven, as we carry forward the love, faith, and joy he so freely gave.