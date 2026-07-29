GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Pastor Bruce Meyers Memorial

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$5,600 USD

Fundraiser created byJamin Meyers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Debbie Meyers

Pastor Bruce Meyers Memorial

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Reverend W. Bruce Meyers, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bruce passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the age of 73.


Bruce was born on September 26, 1952, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Albert J. and Margarete Meyers.


Bruce was a beacon of love, wisdom, and unwavering faith to all who knew him. He obtained multiple Masters degrees and pursued a Doctorate in Theology. He also had a deep love for the ancient Hebraic scriptures and spiritual roots. As a young man he had a powerful experience with Jesus and dedicated his life to sharing the Good News. In his professional occupation he served faithfully to his calling as an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He started a church in Hyde Park, NY in the 1970’s which grew to be one of the most influential non-denominational churches in the area. After leaving, he spent time overseas in a nationwide revival in Czechoslovakia, as well as traveling the United States ministering in tent revival crusades where 10’s of thousands came to faith in Jesus Christ. Afterward, he passionately built and loved a beautiful church community in Springfield, GA, over which he Pastored for 29 years.


He had a deep appreciation for life’s simple joys. Bruce loved music and worshipping Yeshua, sometimes worshiping for hours into the night. He had a lifelong passion for studying ancient scriptures, history, and literature. He also enjoyed gaming and was an avid science fiction enthusiast. Some of his most cherished moments were spent with Yeshua on his back deck, surrounded by the peaceful beauty of pine trees and the gentle sounds of birds (and sometimes chickens).


Bruce was a devoted and loving husband to Debra Meyers, his wife of 32 wonderful years. He was a cherished father to their blended family: Jamin (Kim) Meyers; Rebecca (Roy) Randazzo; Shannon (David) Jones; Tara Sullivan; Ryan Sullivan; and Jonathan Sullivan.


He is also survived by his treasured grandchildren: Shane (Amanda) Bohemier, Gabby Randazzo, Evan Meyers, Elena Meyers, Matthew Sullivan, Tyriek Wade, Justin Sullivan, Gabriel Sullivan, and Noah Sullivan. Bruce is further survived by his sisters, Terri Farnsworth and Gail (Bill) Longcore, along with a host of nieces and nephews who will forever remember their beloved uncle.


He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. and Margarete Meyers, who undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms.


Bruce’s life will be celebrated with a visitation at Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service honoring his life will be held at the same location on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.


His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him. We find comfort in knowing he is now watching us from the great Cloud of Witnesses in Heaven, as we carry forward the love, faith, and joy he so freely gave.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve