Passing of a son

Hello as some of you might know my name is Kenneth. There is this lady that I wanted to tell you guys about and she lost her son due to fentanyl overdose. This lady she's such a good woman and can't help but to see the good in anybody. But she currently is going through a lot dealing with the fact that she lost her son at only 19 years old. Now she is facing being evicted and having nowhere to go.

She has currently no income coming in because depression has taken over and she tries to fight it off but it's affecting everything in her life losing her son. All I'm trying to do is get a few dollars from whoever can afford to help so I can try to put her in a stable home and see her at least get a little bit more happiness in her life. nobody deserves to bury their child but she deserves another chance to at least see happiness once again. Can we all come together and help her out and donate what we can? God bless you and may the dear Lord be with you throughout anything you're going through as well thank you