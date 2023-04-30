Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Support a Patriot Who Needs Help

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $21,028

Campaign created by Jeff Young

Campaign funds will be received by Russel Schow

Support a Patriot Who Needs Help

There is a patriot who has given an immense amount of his time every day since the 2020 election to help ensure election integrity without ever asking for anything in return.It appears that he's now become the target of government entitites who are threatening to cut off resources for his family, specifically his special-needs son, Teddy.

This courageous patriot has done absolutely nothing wrong.These agencies are going after him because simply looking into election integrity areas is enough to warrant their attention.

In order to help this great patriot and his family, we are looking to raise funds to help him finance the resources his family needs for his special-needs son, in addition to helping to cover potential legal funds.

This patriot has never once asked for money from anyone he's helped, he's always done it selflessly. Now, it's time for us to repay him for his immense contributions to the Election Integrity movement, help him protect his family, and ensure his son has the resources, treatments, and medicine he needs.

Recent Donations
Show:
Rhonda
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

During this holiday season we thank you for your generous spirit, Russ. Blessings to you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Stay strong, fellow warrior. May God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Russ, May the Lord Bless, sustain, and encourage EVERY member of your family. - NJ Bill

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless

Patrick and Susan Keeneha
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Russ, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Thanks for all that you do. Patric and Susan K.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Lifting your family up in prayers ...

Anonymous Giver
$ 10000.00 USD
10 months ago

Thanks for all you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Bless you, Russ. Ellen

Take Your Power Back Show
$ 120.00 USD
1 year ago

Healing Prayers Blessings and so many more to come!!!

PatThePatriot
$ 105.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless You Russ and Family!! Jesus' Peace!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

May the Lord greatly bless your son, your family, your wife, yourself. Amen.

Phani M
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for your lovely family, Russ.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for jumping in and taking on the data research for us all. Thankful for your sacrifices for our collective good. God's will is perfect. Appreciate you.

TAKE YOUR POWER BACK SHOW
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

WE LOVE YOU RUSS & TEDDY!!!!

Wisconsin North of twenty nine
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you and your family & Teddy!! North of 29 Movement, Wisconsin

Anonymous Giver
$ 1202.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for all the tireless, committed work you do for our country, Russ. God bless you and your family.

Marilyn
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

This comes with prayer that the Lord multiplies every gift to supply all of your needs

NC Data Team
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you, Russ! Praying for you and your family-

laura sc
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless you and your family and God bless Teddy

Updates

New Administrator

April 30th, 2023

Hi Everyone,There will be a new administrator on the account.  Vico will be handling this campaign going forward.  Thank you all for contributing to help out a great patriot.Jeff

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo