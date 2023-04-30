Support a Patriot Who Needs Help

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $21,028
Campaign funds will be received by Russel Schow
There is a patriot who has given an immense amount of his time every day since the 2020 election to help ensure election integrity without ever asking for anything in return.It appears that he's now become the target of government entitites who are threatening to cut off resources for his family, specifically his special-needs son, Teddy.
This courageous patriot has done absolutely nothing wrong.These agencies are going after him because simply looking into election integrity areas is enough to warrant their attention.
In order to help this great patriot and his family, we are looking to raise funds to help him finance the resources his family needs for his special-needs son, in addition to helping to cover potential legal funds.
This patriot has never once asked for money from anyone he's helped, he's always done it selflessly. Now, it's time for us to repay him for his immense contributions to the Election Integrity movement, help him protect his family, and ensure his son has the resources, treatments, and medicine he needs.
During this holiday season we thank you for your generous spirit, Russ. Blessings to you and your family.
Stay strong, fellow warrior. May God bless you and your family.
Russ, May the Lord Bless, sustain, and encourage EVERY member of your family. - NJ Bill
God Bless
Russ, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Thanks for all that you do. Patric and Susan K.
Lifting your family up in prayers ...
Thanks for all you do!
Bless you, Russ. Ellen
Healing Prayers Blessings and so many more to come!!!
God Bless You Russ and Family!! Jesus' Peace!
May the Lord greatly bless your son, your family, your wife, yourself. Amen.
Prayers for your lovely family, Russ.
Thank you for jumping in and taking on the data research for us all. Thankful for your sacrifices for our collective good. God's will is perfect. Appreciate you.
WE LOVE YOU RUSS & TEDDY!!!!
God bless you and your family & Teddy!! North of 29 Movement, Wisconsin
Thank you for all the tireless, committed work you do for our country, Russ. God bless you and your family.
This comes with prayer that the Lord multiplies every gift to supply all of your needs
We love you, Russ! Praying for you and your family-
God Bless you and your family and God bless Teddy
April 30th, 2023
