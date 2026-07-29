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Help Us 2 Help You Create Legacy and Build Wealth

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$40 USD

Fundraiser created bycalvin butler

Fundraiser funds will be received by calvin butler

Help Us 2 Help You Create Legacy and Build Wealth

Opportunities to Build Wealth Should Not Be Reserved For a Select Few" 

Just $5 and Five Social Media Shares Will Help us to create a FREE platform that would make it possible for everyday people to build financial portfolios like the wealthy have been doing for more than a century.

THE PRIMARY MISSION 

Partners Incorporated is being created around a simple primary mission:

"Enable everyday people to invest as little as $100 in multiple simple sound small businesses and real estate ventures to own a percentage of the quarterly profits from an ever growing portfolio of small businesses and real estate ventures."

The project's founder is currently coding the front-end and skeletal framework. To inspect and review the protype platform's progress visit - https://p4lceo.wixsite.com/partners-incorporate

We believe more people should have the opportunity to participate in fractional real estate and business ownership, positioning themselves for long-term financial growth and generational wealth.


Our secondary mission is utilizing AI-driven technology to:

  1. Stimulate growth, profitability and sustainability for the network of small businesses created and funded via the platform. Example: AI-enhanced automated contract bidding and AI-enhanced automated marketing to increase clientele acquisition.
  2.  Property Rehab & Investment Analysis: Utilizing enhanced AI to leverage historical data and market trends to provide predictive analytics for property valuations and rehab cost estimations, allowing for faster and more accurate assessments of completion timelines and projected ROIs.

THE VISION

This one of a kind platform aims to partner entrepreneurs, "Who may not qualify for traditional business or real estate financing, provided their real estate venture or business model is simple and requires less than $100k for start-up"; with everyday individuals looking to invest as little as $100 to own a percentage of their profits. 

Thus building a growing financial portfolio of small businesses and real estate ventures.  

Our Goal is to Make Business Ownership More Accessible and Investing in Businesses More Affordable

We want to make opportunity feel less confusing, less gated, and more actionable for people who are serious about building something meaningful over time.

But, first we need to raise the startup capital to bring this platform to life. So Please; If you agree; a FREE platform of this type would be beneficial to yourself and others; 

PLEASE SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR PARTNERS INCORPORATED

Any donation amount is greatly appreciated.  

Visit the prototype platform - HERE

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