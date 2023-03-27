Partner with Tyler & Katey Gibbs

Help Us Plant a Life-Giving Church in Tupelo, MS

Union Church Tupelo





OUR VISION.

God has placed a dream in our hearts to move our family to Tupelo, Mississippi, and plant Union Church Tupelo. Our vision is to "Connect every generation with Presence, People, and Purpose."





OUR HEART. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Some might say... "Does Tupelo really need another church?" We believe there is always room for another healthy, life-giving church that reaches people who aren't currently being reached. Our heart is to partner with God in what he is already doing in North Mississippi, and to continue to see the Kingdom of God advanced.





OUR STORY.

The dream did not begin with a city or a church name. It began with a calling from God.





Over the years, God has shaped our hearts through ministry, leadership, and the people He's allowed us to serve. As we prayed about what might be next for our family, Tupelo continued to come to the forefront.





The more we prayed, the more we visited, and the more people we met, the more we began to love the city. What started as a dream became a burden, and that burden became a calling to plant a church in Tupelo.





Now, we’re stepping into this calling with our three children, David, Toby, and Eden. We are excited, expectant, and full of faith for what God wants to do in Tupelo.





OUR PLAN. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

We are currently preparing ourselves + our 3 children for this transition. We are praying, building relationships, learning the city, and preparing for the launch of Union Church. Tyler is doing this while continuing to serve as the Connection Pastor at Love & Truth Church Savannah, TN.





OUR INVITATION. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

We would love for you to be part of the journey. Whether that's praying, moving with us, or by partnering financially. When you give financially you can know that one day, when someone gives their life to Jesus, finds healing, or discovers their purpose; you'll have played a part in that story. We don't take that lightly. Thank you for partnering with us.





THERE IS MORE,

Tyler & Katey Gibbs













Gifts made through this page are personal gifts to Tyler & Katey Gibbs and are not tax-deductible charitable contributions to Union Church Tupelo. Union Church Tupelo is currently in the process of being planted and is not yet a legally established church.







