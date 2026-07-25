Partner With My Mission to Salta





From July 11–16, I have the privilege of traveling to Salta, Argentina, representing COMIBAM International and Generosity Path in a time of ministry, encouragement, and partnership.

During these six days, I will be visiting local churches and serving at two leadership and missions conferences, where I will have the opportunity to encourage pastors and ministry leaders, strengthen relationships, and help equip the Church to engage more intentionally in God's mission.

Every conversation, every church visit, and every gathering is an opportunity to encourage collaboration, inspire a greater commitment to the Great Commission, and strengthen the networks that are helping take the Gospel to the nations.

To make this trip possible, I am seeking to raise $400 USD, which will help cover:

Transportation Lodging Meals Local transportation Ministry-related travel expenses

I would love to invite you to become part of this mission.

Whether your gift is large or small, your generosity will directly enable me to serve churches, encourage leaders, and help strengthen mission efforts throughout the region.

If you're not able to give financially at this time, I would deeply appreciate your prayers and your help by sharing this campaign with others who may want to partner with this ministry.

Thank you for standing with me and for investing in what God is doing through His Church.

"How are they to preach unless they are sent?" — Romans 10:15 (ESV)



