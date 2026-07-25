Partner with Me to Serve God and Do His Will

For more than 20 years, God has given me the privilege of serving Him through chaplaincy, evangelism, prayer, discipleship, writing, and Christian service.





In 2024, the Lord called me to come and follow Him in a deeper way. I believe the Lord wanted all my time to be available for Him and His purposes. This meant leaving my employment and accommodation and learning to live by faith.





It has been a sacrificial road the Lord has had me on, but my prayer remains:

“My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.”

— Matthew 26:39





Where Your Support Goes

I have lived by faith for the last 18 months with no regular income. I am absolutely amazed at all God has done with me being fully available for Him.

I have not done a funding campaign before, but I am now seeking support to help meet personal and ministry expenses for the rest of 2026. This releases me to continue being fully available to the Lord in serving Him, His Body, the salvation of the lost, prayer, and discipleship.

Today, I continue that calling to be fully available for the Lord with one purpose: helping people know God, surrender to God, love God, and live for God.





My Ministry Includes

Human Bank™

Founder of Human Bank™, a God-centred, soul-focused, whole-life wellbeing ministry that helps people prosper physically, emotionally, relationally, mentally, and in their soul through Biblical truth, practical resources, and Human Bank™ assessments, spiritual formation, and discipleship.





Christian Author

Author of:

Human Bank™ – The Wise Investor

Prosper Your Soul – Investing for Eternity

These books equip people in salvation, discipleship, spiritual formation, whole-life wellbeing, and a deeper relationship with God.





Prayer & Unity

Partnering with and serving the Body of Christ to mobilise prayer, encourage Christian unity, and seek God’s Kingdom purposes across Sydney and Australia.





Chaplaincy & Evangelism

Serving through chaplaincy and evangelism, daily sharing God’s love, including weekly ministry in Martin Place and Cabramatta, caring for people, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and walking alongside those in need.





Ministry Partnerships

Partnering with Christian movements and organisations that seek to strengthen the Body of Christ, foster unity, and advance God’s Kingdom, including:

Christian Alliance Council of NSW One Sydney – Together in Christ Australian Christian Business Awards Sydney Prayer initiatives Churches, ministries, and Christian leaders across Australia





Future Vision

As God opens new doors, my desire is to continue:

Writing Christ-centred books and discipleship resources. Expanding the reach of Human Bank™ to help people struggling in their whole-life wellbeing flourish in God. Serving the Body of Christ, Christian leaders, and Christian movements. Mobilising prayer and unity throughout the Body of Christ. Sharing the Gospel through chaplaincy and evangelism. Helping people find life in God, prosper in their soul and grow into mature children of God.





A Partner in the mission.

I am seeking faithful ministry partners who believe in me and wish to support this vision, and who would prayerfully consider supporting me financially.

Your partnership will enable me to continue serving full-time, to do the will of God.





I also ask for your prayers—that I would remain faithful to do the will of God.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for prayerfully considering partnering with me in advancing God’s Kingdom.





I appreciate you and may God bless, lead and guide you in life.





“Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.”— 3 John 1:2





Thank you!

May God bless you, keep you, and prosper your soul.

Michael J. Smith



