Partner With Me on My Bible College Journey





Hello friends and family,

My name is Caleb, and I am currently a first-year student at Charis Bible College in Cape Town, South Africa.

Over the years, God has been growing in me a desire to know Him more deeply, serve others, and be equipped for the calling He has placed on my life. After much prayer and seeking His direction, I took the step of enrolling in Bible college to receive biblical training, spiritual growth, and practical ministry preparation.

My time at Charis has already been life-changing. I am learning more about God's Word, strengthening my relationship with Jesus, and being equipped to impact others with the Gospel. Every class, every lesson, and every opportunity to serve is helping prepare me for the future God has for me.

As a student, I am trusting God to provide for my tuition and related expenses. While I am committed to doing my part, I am also inviting others who feel led to partner with me in this journey.

Your support will help cover:

• Bible college tuition fees

• Transportation expenses

• Other educational costs related to my training

No gift is too small, and every contribution helps me continue pursuing the education and preparation God has called me to.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers. Please pray for wisdom, spiritual growth, provision, and that God would continue to use this season to shape me for His purposes.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support. I am truly grateful for everyone who chooses to partner with me as I continue this journey of faith and ministry training.





"Being confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus." — Philippians 1:6





With gratitude,

Caleb