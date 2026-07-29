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Partner With Me in Taking the Gospel to the Nation

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOpoku Emmanuel

Partner With Me in Taking the Gospel to the Nation

“How, then, can they call on the One they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the One of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them?” Romans 10:14


Dear Friends, Lovers of our lord Jesus Christ

My name is Pastor Opoku Emmanuel , and I am a missionary and evangelist for rural communities traveling from nation to nation for mission and evangelism. God has called me to dedicate my life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ, planting churches, discipling believers, and bringing hope to communities through the transforming power of God’s Word.

Every journey into a community, every message preached, every prayer offered, and every soul won is a reminder that the Gospel still changes lives. I have witnessed people surrender their lives to Christ, families restored, and believers strengthened through discipleship and fellowship. These testimonies continue to encourage me to press forward in the work God has entrusted to me.

Missionary work is a calling that often comes with significant challenges. Many communities still need consistent biblical teaching, discipleship, and healthy local churches. Reaching these places requires transportation, ministry resources, evangelism materials, and ongoing support. While I am committed to this calling, I cannot do it alone.

Today, I humbly invite you to become a partner in this mission.

Your support will help me continue reaching communities with the Gospel, planting churches, training believers, and strengthening the work that God is doing through this ministry.

Your Partnership Will Help Provide:

  1. Transportation for evangelistic outreaches and missionary journeys.
  2. Bibles, Gospel tracts, and discipleship materials for new believers.
  3. Support for church planting and the development of local fellowships.
  4. Basic ministry equipment needed for preaching and teaching.
  5. Community outreach programmes that demonstrate the love of Christ through practical acts of service.
  6. Leadership training and follow-up for new converts.
  7. Communication and ministry updates so partners can see the impact of their support.

Every gift, regardless of its size, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, you can still support this mission by praying for the work and sharing this campaign with your church, family, friends, and others who have a heart for missions.

I believe that the Great Commission is not the responsibility of missionaries alone—it is the calling of the entire Body of Christ. While some are called to go, others are called to send. By partnering with this ministry, you become part of every life reached, every disciple made, and every church established through this work.

I am committed to serving with integrity, transparency, and accountability. I will continue to share updates, testimonies, and reports so you can see how God is using your partnership to impact lives.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are deeply appreciated.

Together, we can bring the hope of Jesus Christ to more communities and help fulfill the Great Commission.

May God richly bless you for your generosity and willingness to partner in His work.

With gratitude,

PASTOR OPOKU EMMANUEL

Missionary & Evangelist


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