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Partner with Me for Mission School/Living Costs

Raised$110 USD

Fundraiser created byAustin Hill

Partner with Me for Mission School/Living Costs

Hi friends, family, colleagues, and everyone,


I have an exciting, life changing announcement to share...

God is calling me to mission school!


Through God's divine providence and grace, I have been given the opportunity to attend a mission school in Mississippi. After much prayer and seeking His direction, God has shown this is the next step He is asking me to take. While this decision is both new, exciting and very humbling, I know that following God's call requires stepping out in faith.


Mission school is more than a place to learn; it's a season of spiritual growth, discipleship, and preparation. During this time, I will be biblically trained to share the Gospel more effectively, grow deeper in my relationship with Christ, serve others with greater love, and use it as a way and stepping stone to prepare for wherever God leads me next. My desire is to become better equipped to serve others and grow in sharing the love of Christ and His soon coming with others.


I am trusting God to provide for every need along the way. The costs of tuition and daily living expenses add up quickly.


If (and only if) you feel convicted, impressed or prodded to partner with me, I would be incredibly grateful for your support. And again, coming from me, I want to emphasize that you give only if you feel prodded, convicted, or led to give, rather than obligation. Know that your support is not for me alone, but to help share Jesus with more people!


But even more importantly, I ask for prayers!


Every gift, no matter how small or big the amount, helps make this opportunity and immense privilege possible. If you're unable to give financially, I would deeply appreciate your prayers; for wisdom, provision, guidance and that God would use this season to shape me into the person He wants me to be.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read through this and for considering being part of this journey. Whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial support, your partnership will literally be helping others to know Christ.


I'm excited to see what God has in His storehouse, and I look forward to sharing updates as this new step unfolds.


With deep appreciation, gratitude, and thankfulness,

Austin : )


If you would rather donate directly to me, you can Venmo me here:

https://venmo.com/u/Austin-Hill-61

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