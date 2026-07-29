Partner With Me for Macedonia

I’m honored to share that in July 2026, I will be traveling to Macedonia, Greece with Wright International Ministry, an international prayer and travel ministry committed to spreading the gospel through prayer, discipleship, service, and missions both throughout the United States and across the nations.





For years, our ministry has led dozens upon dozens of impactful missions trips, ministering to communities, serving people in practical ways, and carrying the love and presence of God into regions and territories through prayer and evangelism. We truly believe in the call to “go and make disciples of all nations,” and every mission is an opportunity to preach the gospel, pray, encourage, serve, and demonstrate the heart of Christ.





Last year, I was blessed with the opportunity to travel to South Africa on mission. During that trip, we conducted prayer missions, fed and served communities, and supported a 30-child orphanage by helping provide enough food and resources for nearly a month. We were also able to feed an entire community, and it reminded me how far generosity can truly go when people come together in faith and love.





This year, we are believing for the same impact as we travel to Macedonia, Greece.

These missions are not vacations. They are assignments rooted in prayer, service, intercession, discipleship, and the advancement of the gospel. We believe prayer shifts atmospheres, impacts territories, and opens hearts to encounter God. Through Wright International Ministry, we also help facilitate prayer rooms and opportunities for people across the United States to gather, seek God, and be strengthened spiritually.





As I prepare for this journey, I am inviting those who feel led to partner with me through prayer and financial support. Whether large or small, every seed helps make this mission possible. I still need to raise approximately $1,000 to complete my remaining travel expenses, in addition to funds that will go toward ministry efforts and serving while abroad.





I truly believe that even if everyone cannot physically go, those who give become part of the mission. We carry your prayers, your support, and your partnership with us as we minister across the nations together.





If you feel led to support this mission, thank you for sowing into the work God is doing through this assignment. More than anything, I ask for your prayers as we prepare to go, minister, and serve.





Thank you for believing in the mission, the gospel, and the power of prayer.