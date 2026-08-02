Partner with Apostate of Allah Ministry

My name is Sara, and I am a former Muslim who now follows Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. God has given me a deep burden for Muslims and for those who are questioning and leaving Islam.

I create Christian content focused on reaching Muslims, equipping Christians to understand and respond to the claims of Islam, and boldly proclaiming Jesus Christ as the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

This ministry includes livestreams, videos, apologetics, polemics, conversations with Muslims, research, evangelism, speaking opportunities, collaborations, conferences, and other resources addressing Islamic theology.

As the ministry continues to grow, so do the time and expenses required to sustain it. Monthly support helps cover ministry-related expenses such as:

Travel expenses for ministry purposes- conferences, speaking engagements, collaborations, and evangelism (transportation and lodging) Equipment and technology ( including streaming software)

Also, pray that many Muslims would hear the Gospel and be saved.



