GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Partner to Reach College Students

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeacon Tuttle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deacon Tuttle

Partner to Reach College Students

Why I'm seeking Ministry Partners:

My job as a Campus Multiplier has been fueled and sustained through support raising. I have been support raising for more than two years, and throughout that time I have seen the Lord’s hand at work through the many partners He has provided. I need help reaching my goal of becoming a full-time campus minister.

I currently have more than 40 monthly partners and nearly 100 ministry partners total. It has been a joy to hear people say that this ministry gives them a place to give and to see their equal excitement and passion for the work God is doing across college campuses. 

My Background and Ministry Vision:

Back in high school, I used to wonder why people shared the Gospel with non-believers. At the time, I thought that would push people away, so I took a more “let’s wait and see” or “if they want” approach. Now, I understand the true love that comes behind sharing the Good News with others. I find it interesting and even funny to reflect on this mindset shift, as I’m now in a position to train leaders to do the very same thing, helping equip others for the call we have as Christians. I praise God for changing my heart and for finding joy in bringing the Good News to others!

For the first time in a few years, many people on CWU’s campus have been responding positively to the Gospel, showing genuine interest and curiosity. Villages are growing, as are leaders. I feel honored to be a part of what God is doing at this time, and to see up close the transformation He is bringing to the culture and to hearts. I want to continue to be a leader and a primary facilitator for others to meet God at Central Washington University.

My Job:

I am a Campus Multiplier, serving students and student leaders, planning events for believers’ spiritual growth, and discipling others, following the example of those who invested in me when I first came to CWU in 2019.

Let's Connect:

While financial giving is part of what makes this possible, I’m really looking for a true partnership marked by regular communication and working together so more people come to know the Lord while others grow in their faith.

If you’re interested in partnering with me, please give me a call. I’d like to talk more and get to know you!



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve