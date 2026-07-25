Partner to Reach College Students

Why I'm seeking Ministry Partners:

My job as a Campus Multiplier has been fueled and sustained through support raising. I have been support raising for more than two years, and throughout that time I have seen the Lord’s hand at work through the many partners He has provided. I need help reaching my goal of becoming a full-time campus minister.

I currently have more than 40 monthly partners and nearly 100 ministry partners total. It has been a joy to hear people say that this ministry gives them a place to give and to see their equal excitement and passion for the work God is doing across college campuses.

My Background and Ministry Vision:

Back in high school, I used to wonder why people shared the Gospel with non-believers. At the time, I thought that would push people away, so I took a more “let’s wait and see” or “if they want” approach. Now, I understand the true love that comes behind sharing the Good News with others. I find it interesting and even funny to reflect on this mindset shift, as I’m now in a position to train leaders to do the very same thing, helping equip others for the call we have as Christians. I praise God for changing my heart and for finding joy in bringing the Good News to others!

For the first time in a few years, many people on CWU’s campus have been responding positively to the Gospel, showing genuine interest and curiosity. Villages are growing, as are leaders. I feel honored to be a part of what God is doing at this time, and to see up close the transformation He is bringing to the culture and to hearts. I want to continue to be a leader and a primary facilitator for others to meet God at Central Washington University.

My Job:

I am a Campus Multiplier, serving students and student leaders, planning events for believers’ spiritual growth, and discipling others, following the example of those who invested in me when I first came to CWU in 2019.

Let's Connect:

While financial giving is part of what makes this possible, I’m really looking for a true partnership marked by regular communication and working together so more people come to know the Lord while others grow in their faith.

If you’re interested in partnering with me, please give me a call. I’d like to talk more and get to know you!







