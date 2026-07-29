Partner with me in my Full-Time Ministry in DC

I currently serve full-time in 24/7 worship and intercession at David’s Tent in Washington, D.C. After many years of missionary training and ministry across several nations, God has led me into this current season of worship, prayer, and intercession for America and the nations.





I am building a team of monthly partners to participate in this work in Washington, D.C.





Over the years, I have come to see more clearly how God has been shaping my life through different seasons—beginning in my late teenage years, through workplace experience, long-term mission training, and now full-time service in Washington, D.C.





This page shares my journey and what God has been leading me into.

For those who feel led, it also opens the door to stand with me in monthly partnership as I continue in full-time missionary service.





If you feel led, You may join me in monthly partnership starting from $10, $30, $50, $100, $200, or any amount. Every gift helps sustain this work and allows me to continue serving faithfully in this calling.





What Your Monthly Partnership Helps Cover

Housing and basic living expenses in Washington, D.C. Transportation (metro, bus) Base vehicle access (personal use fee) Worship equipment, maintenance, and replacement Ministry training, education, and ongoing development Member care and pastoral support Connection and collaboration with missionaries serving in different regions





From 2005 to 2012, God opened unexpected doors for me within my corporate workplace, creating opportunities for mission in a secular environment. In my HR role, I served as a bridge between employees and management, helping to foster communication, trust, and a healthier workplace culture. I also had natural opportunities to share biblical encouragement and meaningful conversations about life and faith with colleagues who were open. I was able to carry and express kingdom values from my home church culture in my daily work, and I experienced God’s favor in that context.





From 2013, God called me into full-time missionary life. I began with DTS (Discipleship Training School) at YWAM (Youth With A Mission), and continued into Biblical Studies at UofN (University of the Nations), which is the university system of YWAM. Over the past 13 years, I have served in the Philippines, Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, India, and the United States, across a wide range of ministry contexts, including discipleship and biblical teaching, while studying at UofN and completing my Biblical Studies degree during this time.





Since 2022, God has been drawing me more deeply into worship. In 2025, He opened the door for me to come to Washington, D.C., where I began serving at David’s Tent in 24/7 worship and intercession. After completing my studies, I returned to serve as full-time staff. In this season, I sense God continuing to lead me forward.





Although I am not naturally interested in politics, God placed me in the political heart of the U.S., near the White House and the Supreme Court—only about a mile away. I couldn’t understand His purpose at first, but over time I began to see it more clearly.





When I saw how advanced my country is in technology, the story of Babel came to my mind. I began praying as an intercessor for my nation and for the nations, and a deep burden for the nation came upon me. In that moment, I began to see God’s heart from a national perspective and understand more of why He placed me in Washington, D.C.





It also brought new meaning to Paul’s words:

“Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me”

(2 Corinthians 12:9–10 ESV)





As I continue in full-time missionary service, this season has made the need for partnership more tangible as I serve in Washington, D.C. I am grateful for monthly partners who would like to stand with me in this work.





As a missionary, I also carry a heart for partnering with other missionaries serving in different regions, including the Middle East, as well as in missionary education and member care. Through the support I receive, I am able to stay connected to these wider works.





Your partnership enables me to continue serving in Washington, D.C., and becomes part of a larger work God is doing beyond what I can see.





This ministry is not done alone.

You become part of this work through prayer and giving.





I am deeply grateful for every person who prays, encourages, and walks with me in this season. Your prayers and partnership truly strengthen me more than you know.





Regular Ministry Updates

Please stay connected — I hope to share occasional updates from this season of ministry, including:

What I’m seeing God do through worship and intercession at David’s Tent Testimonies and encouragements from ministry life Ways you can continue praying alongside me





Even if you are not able to give financially at this time, I would be grateful if you would keep me in prayer. And if you feel led, please consider sharing this page with 2–3 friends who may be interested in partnering in this work.





“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

(Romans 8:28 ESV)





In Him,

Sarah Grace





(For security reasons related to missionary work in my home country, I use a pseudonym on public platforms. The name used here is not my legal name or commonly used English name.)