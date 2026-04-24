Partner and Invest in Our Ministry Training

Greetings,





I am excited to share with you that my wife and I have accepted the opportunity we believe God has placed in our life through the encouragement of those around us, the desire in our hearts and through our life experiences, to attend ministry school at the Bear Valley Bible Institute in Denver, CO this coming August of 2026. We have felt led to deepen our biblical knowledge, strengthen leadership skills, and prepare for a lifetime of serving others through ministry during this full time 2-year work.





Attending ministry school is an important step in that journey. It will provide us with the education, mentorship, and practical training needed to serve our community, support those in need, and share God's love more effectively. We're eager to grow spiritually and academically as we prepare for future ministry opportunities.





As we take this next step, we're seeking financial support to help cover living expenses and educational expenses. While we're committed to contributing what we can, the total cost is more than we can manage on our own since I will be attending full-time and unable to work a job and my wife working part time and attending classes herself. Our monthly need being the two of us and our pets is $4,800.00/Month. If you feel led to support us, any contribution—large or small—will make a meaningful difference! Just as valuable are your prayers and encouragement as we begin this new chapter.





Thank you for considering partnering with us on this journey. Your generosity will not only help us to receive an education but will also support the future ministry and service that education will make possible.





We're grateful for your support, prayers, and belief in what God is doing through this opportunity. May He bless you for your kindness and participation.





In Faith,

Cody and Bryanna Ridge