Part social experiment....part promise

Since I became an adult, I always voted as an independent. I saw faults with both major parties. In the current state of events in this country, I maintained sitting on the fence, with the mindset to vote for the best person for the job. With my current state of struggle and mental/physical pain, I have made a decision to make side with one party, but in this case, I decided to actually make my vote work for me.

Recently, outside of a social gathering, I made a statement that despite the fact that most African Americans are descendants of slavery, great strides were made. I also mentioned that in a previous election, I voted for Jill Stein. I was called a clown and beaten physically to the point that I have orbital and facial fractures. No one helped me. I made a report with Philadelphia police, but they refused to investigate. All this pain caused by people that look like me. I realized then that the people I share a skin color with and brainwashed. I have been torn ever since.

I have been on disability since 2024 due to a drunk driver hitting me. I recently got the best job I ever had, but that is at risk due to my injuries and recovery. I have a vehicle to get to work, but it is on its last legs...

I don't agree with everything Trump has done while in office, but no one will ever agree 100% with the decisions of politics. One party lies about how much they care about African Americans, the other makes harsh moves to better the powerful.





I have come to the decision to make my vote actually work FOR ME.





If I reach my goal, I promise to change my political affiliation to Republican and vote in kind.





I remember Elon Musk helping people financially who voted, and I am in need of help. Some may say I am making a deal with the devil. It is not. Many have blindly sided with political parties. At least my decision was calculated. The same people who would vilify me for this would not lift a finger to help me. I am alone. I just want to be comfortable for the remainder of my days. I will not relent or backtrack on my promise. If I reach my goal or greater, the rest of my existence will be connected to one political party. If I don't meet my goal, I will remain independent and without help. I would rather take the before mentioned option. Some blindly go with a certain party that claims to be for people of color, yet they never receive any benefit to following that party. As I stated before, I want my vote to finally work for me in a positive manner. No, I am not opportunist. I am just tired of going to the polls and still having to struggle through this life. What's the use of voting when there's no change for my life that is beneficial? As I stated, I will have my allegiance to the Republican party if,and only if, my vote will finally work for me. I don't do this blindly. And if you support my decision, please take time to help me towards my goal.