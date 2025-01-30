Support Carrell Parker and Family

On January 9th, Carrell flew from Texas to visit his two sons in Toronto for the weekend. Two days into his trip, he had a sudden brain bleed and was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for a life saving surgery. Facing a 25% chance of survival, Carrell spent several days in an induced coma, and over two weeks in the ICU. Thanks be to God, Carrell has beaten the odds and is now out of the ICU, but needs to remain in Toronto under constant care until he is medically fit to be sent back home to Texas.





While Carrell’s insurance has covered a portion of his medical care, the remaining out-of-pocket medical bills are substantial and will continue to accumulate.





Additionally, his family is facing ongoing significant costs, including travel expenses, hospital parking fees, and other costs associated with staying by Carell’s side as they provide essential support and medical advocacy.





Any amount you are able to give is greatly appreciated and makes a huge difference for Carrell and his family. For more information or to offer additional support, feel free to reach out to his family. Thank you so much for your prayers and support as he continues on his road to recovery.







